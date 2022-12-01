A glimpse at Tata Motors Limited’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Tata Motors Limited’s stock clocked out at $27.30, up 3.45% from its previous closing price of $26.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563789 shares were traded. TTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTM has reached a high of $35.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTM traded 744.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 620.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 664.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 565.53M. Insiders hold about 41.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TTM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 4.34M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.