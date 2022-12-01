A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)

After finishing at $0.66 in the prior trading day, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) closed at $0.62, down -6.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0451 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543899 shares were traded. GROV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6920 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6050.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GROV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On June 27, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 6,916 led to the insider holds 8,946,668 shares of the business.

Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of GROV for $8,034 on Nov 23. The 10% Owner now owns 8,955,768 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, REPLOGLE JOHN B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 125,000 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,288 and bolstered with 484,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6885, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3109.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 421.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 402.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 166.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.91M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GROV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 231.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 410.46k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.