A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

The price of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) closed at $18.73 in the last session, down -2.09% from day before closing price of $19.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580670 shares were traded. TNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $12 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNP has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNP traded on average about 417.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 593.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.68M. Insiders hold about 33.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TNP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 99.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 349.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TNP is 0.40, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.07.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.02 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was -$1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.96 and $5.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.74. EPS for the following year is $6.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $9.99 and $3.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $186.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.3M to a low estimate of $182.43M. As of the current estimate, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s year-ago sales were $77.45M, an estimated increase of 141.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.43M, an increase of 38.30% less than the figure of $141.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.26M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $624.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $624.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $624.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $546.12M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $698.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $795.15M and the low estimate is $600.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.