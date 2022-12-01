An average trading volume for Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) closed at $4.92 in the last session, up 4.90% from day before closing price of $4.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 916964 shares were traded. BLDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLDE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.10 and its Current Ratio is at 18.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

On September 01, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Keene Brandon A. sold 29,103 shares for $4.79 per share. The transaction valued at 139,504 led to the insider holds 318,589 shares of the business.

Cohen Amir sold 1,659 shares of BLDE for $6,483 on Oct 06. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 59,375 shares after completing the transaction at $3.91 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Tomkiel Melissa M., who serves as the President and General Counsel of the company, sold 4,366 shares for $3.97 each. As a result, the insider received 17,335 and left with 423,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDE has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2583, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9761.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLDE traded on average about 388.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 426.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.37M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 3.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 8.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193M and the low estimate is $133M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.