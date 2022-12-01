An investigation into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s technical aspects

The price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) closed at $220.59 in the last session, up 7.72% from day before closing price of $204.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+15.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2449554 shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $221.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $205.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $175.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Ausiello Dennis A sold 22,500 shares for $220.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,950,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SHARP PHILLIP A sold 33,670 shares of ALNY for $7,760,736 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $230.49 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Tanguler Tolga, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,841 shares for $218.16 each. As a result, the insider received 401,630 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $236.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALNY traded on average about 952.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 563.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 4.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.71 and a low estimate of -$2.68, while EPS last year was -$2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.84, with high estimates of -$1.17 and low estimates of -$2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.83 and -$10.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.86. EPS for the following year is -$5.08, with 19 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$8.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $321.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $367.9M to a low estimate of $284M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $258.54M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.09M, an increase of 52.40% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $367.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.5M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $982.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.29M, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.