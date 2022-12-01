An investigation into BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s technical aspects

The price of BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) closed at $67.69 in the last session, up 6.00% from day before closing price of $63.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577984 shares were traded. BL stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On October 19, 2022, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $60.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $75.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when HIRSCH PETER sold 1,997 shares for $59.75 per share. The transaction valued at 119,321 led to the insider holds 30,463 shares of the business.

Woodhams Mark sold 515 shares of BL for $30,771 on Nov 21. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 52,416 shares after completing the transaction at $59.75 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Woodhams Mark, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 3,941 shares for $57.82 each. As a result, the insider received 227,869 and left with 54,288 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 51.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $112.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BL traded on average about 523.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 348.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.09M. Shares short for BL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $134.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.09M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, BlackLine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.4M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.59M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $520.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $525.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.71M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $641M and the low estimate is $613.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.