An investigation into Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $6.02 in the prior trading day, Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) closed at $5.54, down -7.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 755680 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on March 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On January 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Vazquez Raul bought 20,577 shares for $6.77 per share. The transaction valued at 139,292 led to the insider holds 233,709 shares of the business.

COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON bought 8,575 shares of OPRT for $57,755 on Nov 11. The CFO & Chief Admin Officer now owns 147,647 shares after completing the transaction at $6.74 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON, who serves as the CFO & Chief Admin Officer of the company, bought 29,574 shares for $6.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 189,767 and bolstered with 139,072 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPRT has reached a high of $23.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 304.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 193.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.27M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $242.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $231.3M. As of the current estimate, Oportun Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $159.1M, an estimated increase of 52.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.51M, an increase of 57.90% over than the figure of $52.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $944.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $936.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $938.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $530.48M, up 76.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.