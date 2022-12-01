An investigation into Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)’s technical aspects

The price of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) closed at $234.12 in the last session, up 3.52% from day before closing price of $226.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644358 shares were traded. TFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $234.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $225.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TFX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $220.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $210.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 12, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when RANDLE STUART A sold 3,014 shares for $283.31 per share. The transaction valued at 853,896 led to the insider holds 4,320 shares of the business.

Kelly Liam sold 8,987 shares of TFX for $2,965,710 on Dec 27. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 25,775 shares after completing the transaction at $330.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teleflex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFX has reached a high of $356.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $182.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 265.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TFX traded on average about 400.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 361.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TFX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TFX is 1.36, which was 1.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44. The current Payout Ratio is 15.50% for TFX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.83 and a low estimate of $3.42, while EPS last year was $3.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.02, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of $2.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.2 and $12.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.05. EPS for the following year is $13.93, with 15 analysts recommending between $14.67 and $13.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $763.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $774.5M to a low estimate of $754M. As of the current estimate, Teleflex Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $761.91M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $667.47M, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $677.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $650.2M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.81B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.