An investigation into Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $7.20 in the prior trading day, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) closed at $7.54, up 4.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910631 shares were traded. UPLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UPLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 04, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $30.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Gill Kinloch III sold 8,300 shares for $7.32 per share. The transaction valued at 60,756 led to the insider holds 122,391 shares of the business.

COURTER STEPHEN E sold 3,500 shares of UPLD for $24,710 on Oct 13. The Director now owns 31,864 shares after completing the transaction at $7.06 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, COURTER STEPHEN E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $7.37 each. As a result, the insider received 25,795 and left with 35,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPLD has reached a high of $21.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 402.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 294.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.26M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UPLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $78.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.01M to a low estimate of $77.61M. As of the current estimate, Upland Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.05M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.81M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $302.02M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $324.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329M and the low estimate is $319.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.