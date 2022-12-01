An investigation into Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $3.16 in the prior trading day, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) closed at $3.32, up 5.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677325 shares were traded. VWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1550.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VWE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $3.

Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Roney Patrick A bought 25,000 shares for $3.23 per share. The transaction valued at 80,625 led to the insider holds 210,400 shares of the business.

Roney Patrick A bought 25,000 shares of VWE for $77,300 on Nov 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 185,400 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, WALSH PAUL S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,400 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VWE has reached a high of $12.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8443, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7554.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 417.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 259.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.19M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VWE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 11.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $67.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.26M to a low estimate of $64.9M. As of the current estimate, Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.6M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $309.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.77M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $354.7M and the low estimate is $318.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.