An investigation into Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s technical aspects

The price of Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) closed at $30.95 in the last session, up 4.49% from day before closing price of $29.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929797 shares were traded. YELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YELP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $49 previously.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on April 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Nachman Joseph R sold 6,000 shares for $29.23 per share. The transaction valued at 175,410 led to the insider holds 271,053 shares of the business.

Schwarzbach David A sold 2,000 shares of YELP for $62,200 on Nov 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 185,172 shares after completing the transaction at $31.10 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Nachman Joseph R, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $36.61 each. As a result, the insider received 219,676 and left with 286,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yelp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELP has reached a high of $39.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YELP traded on average about 703.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 489k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.21M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YELP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 4.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.39 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $307.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.2M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Yelp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $269.15M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $313.72M, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $310M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.