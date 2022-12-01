An overall feel about Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) closed at $0.60 up 6.41% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0361 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565519 shares were traded. HOFV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6038 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5575.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Crawford Michael Anthony bought 50,000 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 36,000 led to the insider holds 1,946,078 shares of the business.

Levy Michael S bought 15,000 shares of HOFV for $10,500 on Sep 09. The President of Operations now owns 252,053 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On May 19, another insider, Lee Benjamin J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,500 and bolstered with 637,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hall’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOFV has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5956, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7815.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOFV has traded an average of 513.43K shares per day and 361.84k over the past ten days. A total of 114.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.08M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOFV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.78M, compared to 6.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOFV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.77M, up 86.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $28.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 169.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.