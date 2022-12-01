An overall feel about Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Netflix Inc.’s stock clocked out at $305.53, up 8.75% from its previous closing price of $280.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+24.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16002536 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NFLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 186.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 26, 2022, Pivotal Research Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $200 to $375.

Daiwa Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $226 to $330.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 when HASTINGS REED bought 4,540 shares for $375.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,706,910 led to the insider holds 5,158,941 shares of the business.

HASTINGS REED bought 46,900 shares of NFLX for $18,294,698 on Jan 27. The Co-CEO now owns 5,154,401 shares after completing the transaction at $390.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $675.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 262.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 256.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NFLX traded 11.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 444.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.64M with a Short Ratio of 10.89M, compared to 9.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 29 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.65 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.32. EPS for the following year is $10.51, with 32 analysts recommending between $13.4 and $8.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 27 analysts expect revenue to total $7.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.07B to a low estimate of $7.77B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.71B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.13B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.81B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.7B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.42B and the low estimate is $32.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.