An overall feel about Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Rogers Corporation’s stock clocked out at $109.04, up 4.44% from its previous closing price of $104.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557297 shares were traded. ROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $260.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on May 26, 2021, with a $260 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when OWENS JEFFREY J bought 1,000 shares for $100.75 per share. The transaction valued at 100,750 led to the insider holds 6,850 shares of the business.

Wallace Peter C bought 1,000 shares of ROG for $100,200 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 13,047 shares after completing the transaction at $100.20 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Wallace Peter C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $100.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,193 and bolstered with 12,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rogers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROG has reached a high of $274.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 246.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROG traded 420.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 405.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 936.22k with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 963.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 7.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $6, with 1 analysts recommending between $6 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $255.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.5M to a low estimate of $255.5M. As of the current estimate, Rogers Corporation’s year-ago sales were $240.01M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.3M, an increase of 12.50% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.89M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.