Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH): Selected Notes

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) closed the day trading at $11.37 up 6.36% from the previous closing price of $10.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689329 shares were traded. DH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Krantz Jason Ronald bought 450,000 shares for $11.54 per share. The transaction valued at 5,193,000 led to the insider holds 450,000 shares of the business.

SEA VII Management, LLC sold 1,016,000 shares of DH for $23,114,000 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 2,508,971 shares after completing the transaction at $22.75 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, SEA VII Management, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,100,000 shares for $24.50 each. As a result, the insider received 26,950,000 and left with 2,508,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DH has reached a high of $33.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DH traded about 645.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DH traded about 671.2k shares per day. A total of 102.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.93M. Shares short for DH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 4.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 13.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $56.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57M to a low estimate of $56.4M. As of the current estimate, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s year-ago sales were $43.08M, an estimated increase of 31.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.59M, an increase of 33.00% over than the figure of $31.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.96M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $224.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $222M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $166.15M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $279.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $286.34M and the low estimate is $274M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.