Analysis of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) was $23.56 for the day, up 4.53% from the previous closing price of $22.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4733141 shares were traded. DBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DBX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On September 06, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Young Timothy H. sold 15,000 shares for $22.33 per share. The transaction valued at 334,962 led to the insider holds 1,491,989 shares of the business.

Regan Timothy sold 3,000 shares of DBX for $66,960 on Nov 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 473,599 shares after completing the transaction at $22.32 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Volkmer Bart, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 10,534 shares for $22.48 each. As a result, the insider received 236,820 and left with 286,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $25.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.01.

Shares Statistics:

DBX traded an average of 2.59M shares per day over the past three months and 2.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 275.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 266.78M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 12.31M, compared to 13.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $586.91M to a low estimate of $585M. As of the current estimate, Dropbox Inc.’s year-ago sales were $544.39M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $594.14M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $596.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $592.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.