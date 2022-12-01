Analysis of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX): Selected Notes

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) closed the day trading at $1.34 up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578495 shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMUX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Neermann Joerg bought 18,000 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 25,020 led to the insider holds 18,000 shares of the business.

Vitt Daniel bought 8,000 shares of IMUX for $10,799 on Nov 22. The President and CEO now owns 376,877 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Whaley Glenn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,475 and bolstered with 20,510 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4672, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9414.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMUX traded about 3.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMUX traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 39.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.06M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 892.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.96% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.57 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.74. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$3.53.