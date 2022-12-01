Analysis of RH (NYSE:RH): Selected Notes

The closing price of RH (NYSE: RH) was $286.83 for the day, up 3.87% from the previous closing price of $276.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719042 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $287.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $271.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $243 from $328 previously.

On November 18, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $274 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares for $275.69 per share. The transaction valued at 37,770 led to the insider holds 6,526 shares of the business.

Lee Edward T sold 2,190 shares of RH for $657,000 on Nov 15. The insider now owns 2,624 shares after completing the transaction at $300.00 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Krane Hilary K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 137 shares for $236.34 each. As a result, the insider received 32,379 and left with 6,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $658.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 257.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 292.45.

Shares Statistics:

RH traded an average of 670.93K shares per day over the past three months and 610.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.59% and a Short% of Float of 12.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.08 and a low estimate of $3.8, while EPS last year was $7.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.8, with high estimates of $5.18 and low estimates of $2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.21 and $17.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.18. EPS for the following year is $21.37, with 21 analysts recommending between $24.86 and $15.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.