Analysis of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) was $90.49 for the day, up 7.03% from the previous closing price of $84.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 794218 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On September 29, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $164.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.90.

Shares Statistics:

WIX traded an average of 985.65K shares per day over the past three months and 615.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.36M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 4.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.57 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.