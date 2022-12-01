Are Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.27, up 9.48% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628468 shares were traded. ACER stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3310 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 26, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 when ASELAGE STEVE bought 7,984 shares for $2.04 per share. The transaction valued at 16,287 led to the insider holds 73,905 shares of the business.

ASELAGE STEVE bought 2,016 shares of ACER for $4,334 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 65,921 shares after completing the transaction at $2.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACER has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2756, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7991.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACER traded 68.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 60.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.18M. Insiders hold about 13.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ACER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 59.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 79.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$1.94.