Are analysts optimistic about Avantor Inc.’s (NYSE:AVTR) stock?

The closing price of Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) was $22.28 for the day, up 4.55% from the previous closing price of $21.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11381892 shares were traded. AVTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Stubblefield Michael bought 15,000 shares for $20.95 per share. The transaction valued at 314,250 led to the insider holds 429,500 shares of the business.

Szlosek Thomas A bought 12,500 shares of AVTR for $258,850 on Nov 16. The EVP & CFO now owns 35,668 shares after completing the transaction at $20.71 per share. On May 23, another insider, Vanderhaegen Frederic, who serves as the EVP, Americas & Europe of the company, sold 39,000 shares for $31.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,232,790 and left with 126,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avantor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTR has reached a high of $42.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.08.

Shares Statistics:

AVTR traded an average of 7.02M shares per day over the past three months and 5.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 674.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 656.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.4M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 8.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.39B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.13B and the low estimate is $7.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.