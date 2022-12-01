Are analysts optimistic about Dynatrace Inc.’s (NYSE:DT) stock?

The closing price of Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) was $38.75 for the day, up 6.49% from the previous closing price of $36.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2602969 shares were traded. DT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Greifeneder Bernd sold 4,939 shares for $38.14 per share. The transaction valued at 188,364 led to the insider holds 936,926 shares of the business.

Dollentz-Scharer Matthias sold 2,299 shares of DT for $87,682 on Nov 16. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 71,093 shares after completing the transaction at $38.14 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Allen Alicia, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 949 shares for $38.14 each. As a result, the insider received 36,194 and left with 94,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynatrace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 399.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DT has reached a high of $65.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.18.

Shares Statistics:

DT traded an average of 3.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 287.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.88M. Shares short for DT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.45M with a Short Ratio of 11.39M, compared to 10.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.5M to a low estimate of $255.3M. As of the current estimate, Dynatrace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $226.35M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.45M, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.