Are analysts optimistic about Flywire Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) stock?

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed the day trading at $21.69 up 5.65% from the previous closing price of $20.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1019325 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLYW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 23, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Natauri Jo sold 51,929 shares for $20.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,544 led to the insider holds 1,371,555 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 51,929 shares of FLYW for $1,064,544 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 1,371,555 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,644 shares for $20.52 each. As a result, the insider received 464,655 and left with 1,304,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $42.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLYW traded about 999.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLYW traded about 950.01k shares per day. A total of 107.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.22M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 2.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $91.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.37M to a low estimate of $87.36M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.79M, an estimated increase of 35.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.55M, an increase of 33.40% less than the figure of $35.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.51M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $263M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.15M, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $357.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380M and the low estimate is $340.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.