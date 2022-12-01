Are analysts optimistic about Traeger Inc.’s (NYSE:COOK) stock?

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) closed the day trading at $3.20 up 0.95% from the previous closing price of $3.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791657 shares were traded. COOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COOK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when ANDRUS JEREMY bought 148,878 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 431,151 led to the insider holds 9,123,599 shares of the business.

ANDRUS JEREMY bought 58,221 shares of COOK for $173,691 on Sep 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,974,721 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, ANDRUS JEREMY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,423 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,236 and bolstered with 8,916,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOK has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0016.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COOK traded about 843.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COOK traded about 508.79k shares per day. A total of 119.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.15M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COOK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.79M, compared to 6.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 24.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $86.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $94M to a low estimate of $81M. As of the current estimate, Traeger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $162.02M, an estimated decrease of -46.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.88M, a decrease of -22.30% over than the figure of -$46.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $656.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $640M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $647.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.54M, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $688.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747M and the low estimate is $647.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.