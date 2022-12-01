Are DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, DoorDash Inc.’s stock clocked out at $58.25, up 9.21% from its previous closing price of $53.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7868918 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DASH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Yandell Keith sold 13,352 shares for $55.54 per share. The transaction valued at 741,522 led to the insider holds 224,647 shares of the business.

Payne Christopher D sold 16,947 shares of DASH for $941,330 on Nov 21. The President and COO now owns 353,943 shares after completing the transaction at $55.55 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Sherringham Tia, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 9,081 shares for $55.53 each. As a result, the insider received 504,248 and left with 149,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $186.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DASH traded 5.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 384.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.92M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.62M with a Short Ratio of 21.06M, compared to 18.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.85 and -$2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $7.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.