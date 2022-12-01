As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) offers stability

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) closed the day trading at $3.82 up 2.14% from the previous closing price of $3.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921974 shares were traded. ARLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5042.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 29, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Summers Grady bought 3,846 shares for $4.06 per share. The transaction valued at 15,615 led to the insider holds 223,575 shares of the business.

FAISON RALPH E bought 23,800 shares of ARLO for $99,960 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 343,367 shares after completing the transaction at $4.20 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Summers Grady, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 114,000 and bolstered with 219,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLO has reached a high of $11.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7328.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARLO traded about 673.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARLO traded about 541.12k shares per day. A total of 88.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.37M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $127.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $130M to a low estimate of $124.95M. As of the current estimate, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.24M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.64M, a decrease of -3.00% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $516.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $502.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $509.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $435.14M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $635.6M and the low estimate is $594.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.