As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Braze Inc. (BRZE) offers stability

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed the day trading at $25.70 up 5.50% from the previous closing price of $24.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1253203 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRZE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $70 previously.

On July 12, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Malik Pankaj sold 1,989 shares for $26.91 per share. The transaction valued at 53,524 led to the insider holds 76,374 shares of the business.

Winkles Isabelle sold 1,000 shares of BRZE for $24,980 on Nov 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 32,197 shares after completing the transaction at $24.98 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Kleeger Myles, who serves as the Pres & Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $23.80 each. As a result, the insider received 475,908 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $82.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRZE traded about 591.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRZE traded about 285.61k shares per day. A total of 94.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $90.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.96M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, Braze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.97M, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.98M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.98M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $349.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.03M, up 46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $477.43M and the low estimate is $425.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.