As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Erasca Inc. (ERAS) offers stability

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed the day trading at $7.55 up 6.34% from the previous closing price of $7.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742161 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ERAS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ERAS traded about 697.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ERAS traded about 549.06k shares per day. A total of 120.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.52M with a Short Ratio of 15.97M, compared to 16.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.34% and a Short% of Float of 22.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$1.44.