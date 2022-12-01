As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) offers stability

The closing price of Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) was $28.92 for the day, up 4.56% from the previous closing price of $27.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520207 shares were traded. PYCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PYCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 312.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

On February 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $26.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on February 01, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Corr Jonathan sold 1,508 shares for $31.80 per share. The transaction valued at 47,947 led to the insider holds 25,834 shares of the business.

PRIDE GP, INC. sold 5,000,000 shares of PYCR for $135,600,000 on Sep 06. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.12 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, BERGSTROM RYAN NORMAN, who serves as the CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $32.10 each. As a result, the insider received 481,430 and left with 43,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $34.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.54.

Shares Statistics:

PYCR traded an average of 543.27K shares per day over the past three months and 315.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.87M. Shares short for PYCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 9.59M, compared to 7.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.75% and a Short% of Float of 15.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $114M to a low estimate of $112.9M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.82M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $514.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.39M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $605.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $621M and the low estimate is $574.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.