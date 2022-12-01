As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) offers stability

The closing price of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) was $1.80 for the day, up 7.14% from the previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517377 shares were traded. PLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2013, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $1.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 23, 2013, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.50 to $1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLG has reached a high of $2.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7019.

Shares Statistics:

PLG traded an average of 352.42K shares per day over the past three months and 254.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.01M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.78M and the low estimate is $108.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -42.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.