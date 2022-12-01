BGNE (BeiGene Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, BeiGene Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $191.61, up 6.53% from its previous closing price of $179.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1231230 shares were traded. BGNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BGNE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on October 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $200 from $177 previously.

On October 13, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $205.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Wang Xiaodong sold 1,987 shares for $210.14 per share. The transaction valued at 417,541 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

OYLER JOHN sold 4,928 shares of BGNE for $1,019,229 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $206.82 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, OYLER JOHN, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $206.84 each. As a result, the insider received 5,171,105 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGNE has reached a high of $368.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BGNE traded 240.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 199.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BGNE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.01M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.45 and a low estimate of -$4.65, while EPS last year was -$4.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.99, with high estimates of -$3.2 and low estimates of -$4.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.16 and -$18.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.68. EPS for the following year is -$11.27, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$18.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $385.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $417.5M to a low estimate of $361.8M. As of the current estimate, BeiGene Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $206.44M, an estimated increase of 86.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.94M, an increase of 84.60% less than the figure of $86.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $423.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $379.33M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.42B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.