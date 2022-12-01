Considering Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) closed at $49.07 in the last session, up 4.83% from day before closing price of $46.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816963 shares were traded. ALTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 155.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Dias Nelson sold 4,000 shares for $47.11 per share. The transaction valued at 188,436 led to the insider holds 30,124 shares of the business.

Scapa James Ralph sold 19,262 shares of ALTR for $953,893 on Nov 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 83,962 shares after completing the transaction at $49.52 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Scapa James Ralph, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 57,915 shares for $49.97 each. As a result, the insider received 2,894,128 and left with 103,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTR has reached a high of $78.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALTR traded on average about 340.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 462.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $563.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $559.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $532.18M, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $612.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $638.7M and the low estimate is $588M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.