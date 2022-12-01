Considering BioNTech SE (BNTX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed at $167.02 in the last session, up 2.08% from day before closing price of $163.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049165 shares were traded. BNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BNTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $177.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BioNTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $354.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BNTX traded on average about 870.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 794.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 240.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.11M. Insiders hold about 62.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 2.88M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $12.84 and a low estimate of $2.12, while EPS last year was $13.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.79, with high estimates of $11.48 and low estimates of $2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $39.26 and $27.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.45. EPS for the following year is $17.8, with 15 analysts recommending between $28.25 and $11.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, BioNTech SE’s year-ago sales were $5.87B, an estimated decrease of -60.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.88B, a decrease of -34.60% over than the figure of -$60.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.68B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.36B, down -22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.13B and the low estimate is $6.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -37.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.