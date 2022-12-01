Considering LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $6.85 in the prior trading day, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) closed at $6.81, down -0.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776516 shares were traded. LL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2020, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $18.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 21, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Rhodes Famous P bought 6,635 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 65,391 led to the insider holds 31,625 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LL has reached a high of $17.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 414.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 338.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.58M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 1.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.36% and a Short% of Float of 12.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.4M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $288.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $288.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.