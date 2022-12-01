European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) was $14.50 for the day, up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $14.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650883 shares were traded. EWCZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EWCZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On August 30, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On August 30, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Telsey Advisory Group initiated its Outperform rating on August 30, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when EWC Holdings, Inc. sold 1 shares for $18.48 per share. The transaction valued at 18 led to the insider holds 2 shares of the business.

General Atlantic GenPar (EW), sold 4,860,000 shares of EWCZ for $104,490,000 on May 24. The Director now owns 13,110,492 shares after completing the transaction at $21.50 per share. On May 24, another insider, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,860,000 shares for $21.50 each. As a result, the insider received 104,490,000 and left with 13,110,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, European’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 226.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWCZ has reached a high of $31.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.63.

Shares Statistics:

EWCZ traded an average of 452.90K shares per day over the past three months and 302.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.96M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EWCZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 4.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.92% and a Short% of Float of 47.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.7M to a low estimate of $52.7M. As of the current estimate, European Wax Center Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.01M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.46M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EWCZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $209M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178.68M, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $233.55M and the low estimate is $225.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.