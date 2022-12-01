Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI) was $17.52 for the day, up 4.97% from the previous closing price of $16.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785582 shares were traded. FTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 79.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 79.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Adams Joseph P. Jr. bought 25,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 187,616 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 67.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI has reached a high of $25.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.89.

Shares Statistics:

FTAI traded an average of 767.59K shares per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FTAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 4.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, FTAI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.32.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $135M to a low estimate of $117.21M. As of the current estimate, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s year-ago sales were $145.78M, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.7M, a decrease of -19.20% less than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.38M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $456.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $455.8M, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $571.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $609M and the low estimate is $516.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.