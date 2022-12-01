GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) closed at $79.13 in the last session, up 5.41% from day before closing price of $75.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1428813 shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GDDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

On April 25, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $94 to $110.

On April 14, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2022, with a $102 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Sweet Leah sold 1,000 shares for $72.13 per share. The transaction valued at 72,130 led to the insider holds 8,138 shares of the business.

Lau Michele sold 456 shares of GDDY for $35,025 on Nov 02. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 62,553 shares after completing the transaction at $76.81 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Daddario Nick, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 565 shares for $76.81 each. As a result, the insider received 43,399 and left with 14,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoDaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GDDY traded on average about 936.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 620.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.