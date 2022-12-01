How is Hess Midstream LP’s (NYSE: HESM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) closed at $31.23 in the last session, up 2.46% from day before closing price of $30.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970343 shares were traded. HESM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HESM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3140.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $32.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 when Schoonman Geurt G bought 3,249 shares for $30.77 per share. The transaction valued at 99,987 led to the insider holds 3,249 shares of the business.

Global Infrastructure Investor sold 5,117,500 shares of HESM for $145,833,398 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.50 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, HESS CORP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,117,500 shares for $28.50 each. As a result, the insider received 145,833,398 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HESM has reached a high of $35.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HESM traded on average about 454.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 280.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.87M. Insiders hold about 2.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HESM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.29% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HESM is 2.25, which was 1.78 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.12.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $323.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $323.53M to a low estimate of $323.53M. As of the current estimate, Hess Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $316.3M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $335.13M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.13M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HESM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.