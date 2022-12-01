I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX).

The price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) closed at $37.09 in the last session, up 8.26% from day before closing price of $34.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807309 shares were traded. CLDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.50 and its Current Ratio is at 20.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On September 10, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.

On July 22, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2021, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Cavanaugh Sarah sold 1,355 shares for $36.38 per share. The transaction valued at 49,289 led to the insider holds 1,284 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Sarah sold 31,312 shares of CLDX for $1,150,221 on Aug 17. The SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. now owns 1,284 shares after completing the transaction at $36.73 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Young Diane C., who serves as the SVP, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of the company, sold 19,000 shares for $37.30 each. As a result, the insider received 708,715 and left with 2,115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1595.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLDX has reached a high of $42.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLDX traded on average about 442.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 312.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.96M. Shares short for CLDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 4.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.34 and -$2.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65M, down -74.00% from the average estimate.