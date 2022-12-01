I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN).

The price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) closed at $29.83 in the last session, up 8.43% from day before closing price of $27.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1461028 shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 30.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 30.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On November 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Brantz Carly D sold 1,773 shares for $31.60 per share. The transaction valued at 56,027 led to the insider holds 85,916 shares of the business.

Monroy Gabriel sold 3,495 shares of DOCN for $140,150 on Oct 04. The Chief Product Officer now owns 84,791 shares after completing the transaction at $40.10 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Brantz Carly D, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 1,774 shares for $45.97 each. As a result, the insider received 81,551 and left with 100,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 63.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $106.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOCN traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.40M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.81M with a Short Ratio of 8.87M, compared to 8.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.12% and a Short% of Float of 14.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $589.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $563.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $573.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.56M, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $760.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.6M and the low estimate is $704.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.