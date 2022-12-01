I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL).

After finishing at $0.31 in the prior trading day, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) closed at $0.37, up 18.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0627 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1835598 shares were traded. EDBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2843.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EDBL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when JAMES MICHAEL C bought 1,000 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 880 led to the insider holds 1,592,000 shares of the business.

Kras James E. bought 875 shares of EDBL for $822 on Sep 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,387,940 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, JAMES MICHAEL C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 6,070 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,071 and bolstered with 1,591,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDBL has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0979.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 141.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 131.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.59M. Insiders hold about 31.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EDBL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 108.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.03M and the low estimate is $13.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.