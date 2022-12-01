I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Equinix Inc. (EQIX).

The price of Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) closed at $690.65 in the last session, up 2.93% from day before closing price of $670.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+19.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 781507 shares were traded. EQIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $692.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $665.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on September 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $674 from $833 previously.

On July 28, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $750.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $750 to $790.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B sold 50 shares for $658.69 per share. The transaction valued at 32,934 led to the insider holds 17,777 shares of the business.

MORANDI BRANDI GALVIN sold 65 shares of EQIX for $35,739 on Oct 28. The Chief Legal and HR Officer now owns 17,285 shares after completing the transaction at $549.83 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Meyers Charles J, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 377 shares for $650.00 each. As a result, the insider received 245,050 and left with 7,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 77.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQIX has reached a high of $853.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $494.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 586.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 660.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQIX traded on average about 492.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 393.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.18M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EQIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EQIX is 12.40, which was 10.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 155.60% for EQIX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1:32 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.22 and $6.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.42. EPS for the following year is $8.47, with 20 analysts recommending between $11.71 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.64B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.14B and the low estimate is $7.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.