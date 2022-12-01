I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY).

After finishing at $3.49 in the prior trading day, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) closed at $3.62, up 3.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 948397 shares were traded. PLBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $7 from $11 previously.

Loop Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Beuting Florus sold 606 shares for $6.24 per share. The transaction valued at 3,781 led to the insider holds 59,746 shares of the business.

Beuting Florus sold 626 shares of PLBY for $4,788 on Jun 14. The CAO & Treasurer now owns 60,352 shares after completing the transaction at $7.65 per share. On May 26, another insider, Beuting Florus, who serves as the CAO & Treasurer of the company, sold 1,089 shares for $8.96 each. As a result, the insider received 9,752 and left with 60,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has reached a high of $41.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7720.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 849.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 559.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 5.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.21% and a Short% of Float of 20.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $69.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.8M to a low estimate of $64.41M. As of the current estimate, PLBY Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.36M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.91M, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $296.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.57M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.1M and the low estimate is $305.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.