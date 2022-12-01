In spite of Sesen Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SESN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) closed at $0.55 down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0062 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973324 shares were traded. SESN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5262.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SESN has reached a high of $1.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6106.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SESN has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 200.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SESN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.19.