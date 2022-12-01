In the case of Amerco – Series N Non-Voting (NASDAQ: UHALB), what’s next?

The closing price of Amerco – Series N Non-Voting (NASDAQ: UHALB) was $63.17 for the day, up 4.97% from the previous closing price of $60.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999131 shares were traded. UHALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.78.

Our analysis of UHALB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when SHOEN EDWARD J bought 21,700 shares for $61.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,342,862 led to the insider holds 1,075,700 shares of the business.

SHOEN MARK V bought 21,700 shares of UHALB for $1,342,862 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 1,075,700 shares after completing the transaction at $61.88 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Willow Grove Holdings LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 21,700 shares for $61.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,342,862 and bolstered with 1,075,700 shares of the company.

As of this moment, Amerco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Over the past 52 weeks, UHALB has reached a high of $65.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.67.

UHALB traded an average of 487.97K shares per day over the past three months and 483.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.44M.