In the case of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), what’s next?

The closing price of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) was $22.65 for the day, up 11.80% from the previous closing price of $20.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 998254 shares were traded. KDNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KDNY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On January 06, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

On December 10, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on December 10, 2020, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Frohlich Tom sold 10,000 shares for $22.16 per share. The transaction valued at 221,642 led to the insider holds 143,907 shares of the business.

Frohlich Tom sold 7,360 shares of KDNY for $144,933 on Oct 06. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 143,907 shares after completing the transaction at $19.69 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, King Andrew James, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,557 shares for $19.69 each. As a result, the insider received 70,044 and left with 12,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDNY has reached a high of $23.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.81.

Shares Statistics:

KDNY traded an average of 569.13K shares per day over the past three months and 465.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.31M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KDNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$2.58, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.23 and -$2.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.62M, down -93.60% from the average estimate.