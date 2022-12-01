In the case of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK), what’s next?

The closing price of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) was $42.50 for the day, up 5.04% from the previous closing price of $40.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1501685 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On January 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Blum Robert I sold 10,000 shares for $40.89 per share. The transaction valued at 408,900 led to the insider holds 406,089 shares of the business.

Wong Robert sold 2,100 shares of CYTK for $85,428 on Nov 14. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 30,537 shares after completing the transaction at $40.68 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Malik Fady Ibraham, who serves as the EVP Research & Development of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $38.04 each. As a result, the insider received 152,160 and left with 164,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.78.

Shares Statistics:

CYTK traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 691.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Shares short for CYTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 10.94M, compared to 11.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.22% and a Short% of Float of 18.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.14, with high estimates of -$0.94 and low estimates of -$1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.57. EPS for the following year is -$4.48, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$5.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, up 44.30% from the average estimate.