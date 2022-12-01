In What Direction Will Outset Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Goes From Here?

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) closed the day trading at $21.08 up 7.83% from the previous closing price of $19.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558671 shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On July 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Hinrichs James F. bought 7,500 shares for $17.84 per share. The transaction valued at 133,800 led to the insider holds 47,668 shares of the business.

Brottem John L. sold 1,918 shares of OM for $36,442 on Nov 18. The General Counsel now owns 31,044 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Brottem John L., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 352 shares for $19.28 each. As a result, the insider received 6,787 and left with 32,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $48.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OM traded about 505.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OM traded about 512.84k shares per day. A total of 48.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.90M. Shares short for OM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 4.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.85% and a Short% of Float of 11.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.22 and -$3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.32. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.6M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.8M and the low estimate is $145.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.