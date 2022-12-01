In What Direction Will Riskified Ltd.’s (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Goes From Here?

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) closed the day trading at $5.16 up 5.95% from the previous closing price of $4.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2489858 shares were traded. RSKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RSKD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 10, 2021, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On November 16, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSKD has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RSKD traded about 399.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RSKD traded about 561.79k shares per day. A total of 169.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.71M. Insiders hold about 18.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RSKD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $58.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.75M to a low estimate of $56.5M. As of the current estimate, Riskified Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $52.53M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.79M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $229.14M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.68M and the low estimate is $275M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.