Invest in First Advantage Corporation (FA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) closed at $13.30 in the last session, up 5.64% from day before closing price of $12.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533695 shares were traded. FA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $14 from $20 previously.

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FA has reached a high of $21.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FA traded on average about 566.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 589.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 150.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.64M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $211.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.3M to a low estimate of $210.1M. As of the current estimate, First Advantage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $171.62M, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.62M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $233.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $836.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $827M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $832.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $712.29M, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $877.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $900.94M and the low estimate is $779.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.